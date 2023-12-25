Cops arrest UP man for committing job fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Sunday arrested a person from Uttar Pradesh for cheating a woman to the tune of Rs 2.20 lakh by falsely promising to provide her a job. The accused, identified as Vijaykant, 34, is a fake job call centre operator who is allegedly involved in a job fraud scam.

The scam came to light when a 34-year-old homemaker from Nampally lodged a complaint about being offered a fake job at the Airport Authority of India. She alleged that the fraudsters asked her to transfer an amount of Rs 2.20 lakh in the name of fees for registration, uniform, opening a bank account and for furnishing an offer letter. However, after making the transaction, they did not respond to her calls.

The police revealed that the accused used to take phone numbers from official job sites and gave the numbers to telecallers, asking them to send messages or call the victims about a job opportunity. When the victim responded positively, the accused used to contact the victim, conduct fake interviews and even send fake offer letters to gain their trust, the police said.

