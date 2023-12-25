Home Cities Hyderabad

Five killed in road mishap

The passengers are said to be residents of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Published: 25th December 2023 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five persons were killed when two cars collided on National Highway 167 in Jaklair village of Narayanpet, on Sunday. Two co-passengers were grievously injured in the accident and admitted to a nearby government hospital, the police said.

According to police, four persons in a Maruti Suzuki Alto were travelling from Ramnagar in Hyderabad towards Saidapur in Karnataka, when a Hyderabad-bound black car coming from the opposite direction collided with the Alto. “The black car tried to overtake but instead it hit the Alto. Three people from the Alto and two from the black car died,” said the police.The passengers are said to be residents of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

