SBI Inter-Circle Cricket Tournament inaugurated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SBI Inter-Circle Cricket Tournament 2023-24, hosted by State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, was inaugurated on Sunday. The tournament was declared open by Rajesh Kumar, chief general manager of the Hyderabad Circle. Cricket players from the playing teams, who represented the country in Test/ ODI matches, were felicitated by the CGM.

The tournament consists of 24 league matches followed by semi-finals and finals on December 27 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar said that the teams should be mentally strong and tough to come out triumphant and victorious. He urged all the players to play the game in the true spirit and make it entertaining, thrilling and memorable.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: SBI Inter-Circle Cricket Tournament 2023-24, hosted by State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, was inaugurated on Sunday. The tournament was declared open by Rajesh Kumar, chief general manager of the Hyderabad Circle. Cricket players from the playing teams, who represented the country in Test/ ODI matches, were felicitated by the CGM. The tournament consists of 24 league matches followed by semi-finals and finals on December 27 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar said that the teams should be mentally strong and tough to come out triumphant and victorious. He urged all the players to play the game in the true spirit and make it entertaining, thrilling and memorable. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });