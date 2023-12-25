Three promise to sell vehicles at cheaper prices, cheat people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of the Cyber Crime police station arrested three accused persons for cheating people in the guise of selling vehicles at lower prices. The accused reportedly impersonated general managers of Mahindra Automotive Limited and lured victims to transfer money to them.

The case came to light when a Hyderabad-based man, who is involved in providing security services, lodged a complaint at the cyber crime police station. The complainant said that he received a call from an unknown person, who identified himself as G S Chandrasekhar and claimed to be the general manager at Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited.

The accused reportedly informed him that he was a former client of the complainant’s security services and informed him that they needed security at a new factory in Chittoor. Following the conversation, the complainant shared a quotation with the accused and confirmed that security services would be needed on January 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, during the course of the discussions, the accused informed the complainant of a purported annual auction at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. Chandrasekhar told the complainant that he could purchase brand-new R&D and demo vehicles at discounted prices.

Trusting this, the complainant proceeded to book two Mahindra Bolero SLX vehicles and transferred a total sum of `3.54 lakh to the bank accounts of the accused between November 23 and 25, under the promise that he would receive the vehicles by 5 pm on November 27.

However, when he tried to contact Chandrasekhar, the victim realised that the mobile number was switched off. He then found out that the bank account was linked to an individual’s name and was trapped in the fraudulent scheme. The police booked a case against the accused under the sections of 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

