Hyderabad cyber crime police arrest 24-year-old for helping Chinese fraudsters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyber crime police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly helping Chinese fraudsters cheat innocent people.

According to the police, Harsh Kumar played a facilitating role for foreign fraudsters by assisting them in opening an account with a cryptocurrency company — Binance. Subsequently, he transferred cryptocurrency, that he had amassed by duping unsuspecting individuals, they added.

The incident came to light when a Hyderabad-based victim lodged a complaint against Harsh alleging that the accused had cheated him of Rs 5.98 lakh.

Upon investigation, the police found that the accused impersonated an official from FedEx, a courier service firm, and extorted money from her by claiming that a parcel containing illegal items like drugs was sent in the victim’s name.

According to the complaint, the accused told the victim that a parcel addressed to Taiwan from the Mumbai branch required her attention. Subsequently, Harsh instructed her to provide her Aadhaar details, mobile number, and bank information to resolve the purported case against her.

After a series of deceptive procedures, the accused persuaded the victim to transfer the entire amount from her bank account — about 5 lakh rupees. Additionally, she was forced into making a second transaction of nearly 1 lakh rupees with the assurance that the funds would be returned to her account within 15 minutes. It was at this time that the victim realized that she had fallen prey to a cyber fraud scheme.

During the probe, the cops found that the accused utilized the ill-gotten funds to purchase cryptocurrency, which was then transferred to Chinese fraudsters. Apart from arresting him, cops also seized his mobile phone and laptop.

