Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage board plans spot-billing, money collection

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) proposes to provide spot-billing and collection services on an outsourcing basis for one year.

The HMWS&SB intends to hire agencies to carry out the work of reading meters, generating bills, issuing them to consumers, and collecting the amounts.

Sources said that like in the past, the selected agencies should assist the managers (E) in billing of higher dia connections on the first of every month and also billing commercial category Consumer Account Numbers (CANs) of 20 mm and 25 mm by the fifth of every month.

By the 15th of every month, billing for the rest of the categories and pipe sizes including, domestic, sewerage-only CANs, sewerage bills for disconnected CANs, and 15 mm non-domestic should be completed.

From the 16th to month-end, the agencies should pursue collection tasks for all CANs. The agencies should identify and report pipe-size anomalies to the manager (E), serve notices to repair/unmetered meter status CANs and assist in the billing of never-billed CANs.

The outsourced meter reader engaged for the spot billing and collection, while generating and issuing bills should note the CANs of the meters under “repair status” and should immediately on the same day or the next day, inform in writing the specified meter fixing agencies engaged by the HMWS&SB with the details of CAN numbers and address for getting the meters repaired and keeping them under working condition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) proposes to provide spot-billing and collection services on an outsourcing basis for one year. The HMWS&SB intends to hire agencies to carry out the work of reading meters, generating bills, issuing them to consumers, and collecting the amounts. Sources said that like in the past, the selected agencies should assist the managers (E) in billing of higher dia connections on the first of every month and also billing commercial category Consumer Account Numbers (CANs) of 20 mm and 25 mm by the fifth of every month.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); By the 15th of every month, billing for the rest of the categories and pipe sizes including, domestic, sewerage-only CANs, sewerage bills for disconnected CANs, and 15 mm non-domestic should be completed. From the 16th to month-end, the agencies should pursue collection tasks for all CANs. The agencies should identify and report pipe-size anomalies to the manager (E), serve notices to repair/unmetered meter status CANs and assist in the billing of never-billed CANs. The outsourced meter reader engaged for the spot billing and collection, while generating and issuing bills should note the CANs of the meters under “repair status” and should immediately on the same day or the next day, inform in writing the specified meter fixing agencies engaged by the HMWS&SB with the details of CAN numbers and address for getting the meters repaired and keeping them under working condition. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp