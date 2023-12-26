Leaves cancelled, GHMC staffers asked to report today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of the Praja Palana programme from December 28, GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose has cancelled the leaves of all civic body employees and asked them to report for duty on Tuesday. He also appointed 30 special officers — one for each 30 GHMC circles — to supervise the process.

He directed officials to prepare a plan of action for the Praja Palana programme in 150 GHMC divisions in the city from December 28 to January 6, 2024. The application forms will be distributed from 8 am to 6 pm at the shortlisted locations. Four teams in shifts will be deployed for each ward. Four major junctions application forms will be accepted in each ward.

Receipts will be issued to the applicants after receiving their applications. Rose said the sample application should be printed and the people should attach their Aadhaar card and ration card copies along with the application.

As part of this programme, state government schemes such as the Mahalakshmi scheme and the initiative providing LPG cylinders for Rs 500 will be introduced. Rose has instructed officials that efforts should be made to identify all eligible beneficiaries for the schemes.

Thummala holds meet

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Monday chaired a meeting for the conduct of the Praja Palana in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. He told officials that ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy along with others will take part in the programme from December 28

