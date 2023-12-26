"Make all arrangements for smooth conduct of Praja Palana": MA&UD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the proposed Praja Palana (public governance) program which is going to start on December 28, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore held a review meeting on Monday with municipal commissioners falling within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits and online meeting with those outside ORR.

He instructed them to constitute teams and complete the arrangements for the Ward/Grama Sabhas beginning on Thursday.

He suggested they take necessary steps to receive applications from the general public, give acknowledgment, and computerize them.

He said that the dates of ward meetings should be publicized on a big scale. He asked officials to involve public representatives in the ward meetings. Kishore also directed officials to send daily reports on the program to the head office.

Rajanarasimha chairs prep meet in S'Reddy

Asserting that bureaucracy was at the heart of governance, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday said civil servants have the responsibility of ensuring that government initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As part of the proposed Praja Palana (public governance) program which is going to start on December 28, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore held a review meeting on Monday with municipal commissioners falling within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits and online meeting with those outside ORR. He instructed them to constitute teams and complete the arrangements for the Ward/Grama Sabhas beginning on Thursday. He suggested they take necessary steps to receive applications from the general public, give acknowledgment, and computerize them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that the dates of ward meetings should be publicized on a big scale. He asked officials to involve public representatives in the ward meetings. Kishore also directed officials to send daily reports on the program to the head office. Rajanarasimha chairs prep meet in S'Reddy Asserting that bureaucracy was at the heart of governance, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday said civil servants have the responsibility of ensuring that government initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp