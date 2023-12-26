Home Cities Hyderabad

"Make all arrangements for smooth conduct of Praja Palana": MA&UD

MA&UD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore holds a review meeting with officials in the city on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the proposed Praja Palana (public governance) program which is going to start on December 28, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore held a review meeting on Monday with municipal commissioners falling within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits and online meeting with those outside ORR.

He instructed them to constitute teams and complete the arrangements for the Ward/Grama Sabhas beginning on Thursday.

He suggested they take necessary steps to receive applications from the general public, give acknowledgment, and computerize them.

He said that the dates of ward meetings should be publicized on a big scale. He asked officials to involve public representatives in the ward meetings. Kishore also directed officials to send daily reports on the program to the head office.

