Mindspace Social: Redefining social experience

HYDERABAD: Nestled within Mindspace, Hitech City, lies the mesmerizing realm of Mindspace Social — an embodiment of the corporate world fused with an exotic lifestyle. Renowned across numerous cities in our country, this particular Social emanates an even more alluring vibe for its visitors. The sheer enormity of the building offers spaces catering to diverse preferences — a café for the industrious, a lounge for relaxation, and a vibrant party arena. Mindspace Social pulsates with an exhilarating energy that captivates all who step foot here.

In a conversation with CEO Mayank Bhatt, he delves into the genesis of the first Social in the city and its monumental 50th establishment across the country. Describing the essence of Social and its allure for those who revel in embracing new experiences, Mayank shares, “Social stands as India’s beloved café-bar concept. It’s a brand that transforms — a co-working space during the day and a vibrant hub for post-work gatherings and high-energy nights. Operating for about 16 hours each day, we kick off at 9 am with breakfast, seamlessly segueing into lunch. Then, whether it’s coffee, beer, or networking, Social adapts to meet those needs. Later, it transitions into an electrifying space for post-work revelry.”

Social’s essence lies in its hyper-local adaptability, molding itself to the community it serves. Mayank explains, “It’s about becoming an intensely collaborative and networking space for like-minded individuals, molded by and for the local environment.”

Reflecting on establishing a Social in a city that has evolved into one of the country’s most vibrant spots, Mayank notes, “The clamour from our personal and Instagram handles was overwhelming — everyone was asking why we hadn’t ventured into Hyderabad yet. However, we waited for the perfect space, the ideal location. Mindspace Social turned out to be the perfect fit. As a brand, we seek cities with thriving professional communities and bustling hangout spots for India’s youth. Finally landing in Hyderabad, particularly Hitech City, was worth the wait, and the reception has been phenomenal.”

Sharing insights about his extensive experience and affiliation with the brand, he notes, “With over 20 years in the industry, I became part of Social just six months after its inception. Impresario, our parent company, boasts 22 years in the business, while Social gears up to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year. I joined during the launch of our third outlet, and within nine years, we’ve expanded to open 47 across the country.”

Detailing the multifaceted experience at Mindspace Social and its diverse zones, he elaborates, “The charm of this place lies in its three expansive zones, accommodating over 500 guests. The enchanting alfresco area, Social Rock, sets the tone. During the day, the downstairs café transforms into a bustling co-working space and dining area. Upstairs, Hybrid Anti-Social provides another dimension. Moreover, we offer a stunning terrace. Visitors can drop by any time, enjoying breakfast, a leisurely Sunday lunch, post-work networking drinks, catching a gig, or participating in our community-led events.”

Expressing the commitment to fostering local talent, he adds, “We’re dedicated to collaborating with local artists, hosting workshops in sports, music, and entertainment. We aim to provide a platform for people to connect, jam, and even engage in fitness activities alongside like-minded individuals.”

Speaking about the distinctiveness of the 50th Social situated in Hyderabad and its uniqueness compared to others, he notes, “Each Social is meticulously designed to reflect the essence of its location. At Mindspace Social in Hitech City, the design is a breathtaking canvas adorned with projection mapping, creating an immersive audio-visual experience.

When we entered Hyderabad, our primary goal was to introduce our brand and showcase our award-winning F&B offerings. As an ode to the city, we curated a special menu featuring 15 dishes — a tribute to Hyderabad’s culinary heritage. This menu has been available from day one. We aim to gauge the response, continuously learn, and evolve our offerings based on that feedback.”

Addressing the interest in memberships prevalent in such spaces, he emphasizes, “We do offer a membership for our co-working space, priced at Rs 5,000 per month, fully redeemable for F&B. It’s a complimentary workspace. However, for casual visits or meetings, membership isn’t mandatory. Anyone can walk in and enjoy the space without the need for a membership.”

“We envision this as just the beginning, not the sole Social in this city. Typically, we establish our flagships and subsequently explore additional outlets, specifically targeting various hyper-local markets within the city. This isn’t just the beginning and end of Social in Hyderabad, there is a lot more to come,” Mayank concludes.

