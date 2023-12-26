TS-NAB teams identify supplier-receiver network to weed out Alprazolam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to eradicate Alprazolam, a drug likened to cocaine, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) announced that the officials have identified a network of suppliers and receivers of the drug within Telangana.

Considered highly addictive with users rapidly developing physical dependence, Alprazolam’s sales have surged to alarming levels in the state, said TS-NAB director Sandeep Shandilya. He added that the teams had identified two instances involving police officers who had been removed and reinstated, yet remained involved in the drug trade.

On Sunday, TS-NAB arrested two peddlers — Narasimha and Rajashekar Goud (father and son) — for illegally transporting 10 kg of Alprazolam into the state. During the arrest, two other receivers managed to escape with 17 kg and 10 kg of the illicit drugs.

Further probe revealed that the seized 10 kg originated from a larger batch of 70 kg of Alprazolam produced in a Vijayawada factory within five days.

After elaborating on other similar cases, he said 66 cases have already been booked in Hyderabad for the illegal sale of Alprazolam.

The TS-NAB, in collaboration with the Drugs Control Administration, health agencies, and the excise department, is actively working towards rooting out Alprazolam from the state, Shandilya said.



