Shilpa Rao: Musical trailblazer extraordinaire

HYDERABAD: Her voice continues to be a force in the music industry, constantly pushing boundaries and experimenting with new sounds while staying true to her roots - Shilpa Rao’s journey in music has been nothing short of inspiring. Shilpa Rao’s introduction to music began at a young age. Her passion for singing led her to train in classical music under the guidance of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. This rigorous training laid a solid foundation for her musical career and helped her develop a unique and soulful singing style.

Her big break came in 2007 when she lent her mesmerizing voice to the song Tose Naina from the movie Anwar. The song received widespread acclaim and introduced Shilpa as a promising talent in the industry. Her ability to infuse emotions into her renditions struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

What sets Shilpa Rao apart is her versatility. She effortlessly transitions between various genres, from soulful melodies to peppy numbers, showcasing her exceptional range. Her collaborations with renowned music composers and singers have resulted in numerous chart-topping hits across different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi. CE catches up with the singer who is riding high on the success of her Telugu song Ohhmybaby in Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starer Fighter movie’s Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your song “Ohhmybaby” in Guntur Kaaram.

The song is quite a chill one and something very fresh and new. I had a great time recording with Thaman, and we’ve always been fans of Mahesh Babu. It’s a great team to be a part of, and I’m loving the response people have been sending. It’s quite a beautiful song.

How was the experience of working with Thaman and Mahesh Babu?

Working with Thaman and Mahesh Babu was a great experience. We had a great time recording, and it’s wonderful to collaborate with such talented individuals.

You have sung in various languages. Where do you think Telugu songs stand in terms of lyrics and music?

I’ve been listening to Telugu music since childhood, as it’s my mother tongue. Telugu music, including Carnatic music, has been part of my life without even realizing it. The language has travelled wide and far, and it’s lovely to see that influence in various genres.

How’s Hyderabad as a place for music?

Hyderabad is great. It ideally has a mix of everything, where people are very open to listening to new music, and love other languages, and it’s quite a cosmopolitan place with space for everything.

Your songs from Fighter are getting rave reviews. Tell us about it.

It’s like working with a home team — Siddharth Anand, Vishal-Shekhar, and Kumaar. It is always a fun ride recording and working with at the studio. I’m looking forward to the entire album of Fighter.

Take us through your early musical training and how it contributes to your versatility.

My early musical training is rooted in Hindustani Classical and ghazals that significantly contributed to my versatility.

Who are some of the musicians you consider your influences?

Mehdi Hassan and Ghulam Ali Saab are significant influences on me.

Maintaining good vocal health is important for singers. What’s your secret?

Good sleep and hydration are the most two important things for maintaining good vocal health.

Tell us something about yourself that your fans don’t know.

I don’t think there is much to say here, but yes, I would love to be a tree climber.

When you are down, how do you recharge yourself?

When I’m down, I recharge by taking a break, spending time with loved ones, and indulging in good food.

What’s your favourite thing after music?

Food, without a doubt.

For aspiring musicians, any tips you want to share?

Learn music. When you learn a certain fine art, be it music, painting, dancing, sports, or anything, it is something that gives you a very wholesome life, long-lasting happiness, and peace. That’s why I always urge musicians to learn.

Future projects.

Right now, there’s Fighter and there are a few more film songs as well as independent singles planned for 2024. Looking forward to those and soon you will hear about them.

