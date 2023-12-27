Understanding JN.1 variant

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As frigid winter conditions drive individuals indoors and seasonal respiratory viruses circulate, SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, persists in mutating and spreading. Although we are used to Covid-19 and its consequences, its evolving nature remains a challenge. Despite receiving two to three vaccine doses, people are succumbing to the virus. In this scenario, a new variant of this virus stepped in and is spreading rapidly. City Express approached experts to learn more about the JN.1 Variant virus.

The latest variant garnering attention is JN.1(BA.2:86.1), which surfaced in late 2023. This highly transmissible subvariant of the BA.2.86 Omicron variant was initially identified in Kerala, India, emphasizing the need for vigilance. The World Health Organisation (WHO) designates this variant as a “variant of interest” as it is associated with an increased chance of transmissibility due to significant mutations in the spike protein.

While data on severity remains limited, Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at Yashoda Hospitals warns, “Though most of the observed infections are mild, severe pneumonia may be seen amongst patients with diabetes, underlying chronic heart or lung disorders, and those with low immunity.” Further emphasizing the effects of this variant, he said, “Generally, when significant mutations occur in the spike protein, it is predicted or known to change characteristics in viral traits such as transmissibility, virulence, antibody evasion, or susceptibility to therapies and diagnostics. Such a variant is referred to as a variant of interest (VOI). Early data suggest that the current variant has a higher transmission rate, and the symptoms are similar to prior variants.”

The symptoms associated with the current variant are similar to previous strains. Symptoms related to upper respiratory tract infections like a runny nose, nasal block, and sore throat are common. Additional symptoms include myalgia, fever, cough, loss of taste and smell, body aches, watering eyes, diarrhea, nausea, and fatigue. These symptoms are not distinguishable from other respiratory illnesses like flu. Most of the infections are mild, but worsening breathlessness and a fall in oxygen saturation levels may indicate worsening pneumonia and warrant further evaluation and management.

Emphasizing the importance of testing, Dr Rahul Agrawal, Sr Consultant, General Medicine at CARE Hospitals, says, “The virus spreads mainly from person to person among those in close contact. The virus spreads by respiratory droplets released when someone with the virus coughs, sneezes, breathes, sings, or talks. These droplets can be inhaled or land in the mouth, nose, or eyes of a person nearby. If you see any of the above signs or symptoms of the coronavirus sub-variant JN.1, consult your physician and get tested for COVID-19.”

Dr Agrawal stresses the revival of COVID-19 protocols, encompassing testing, vaccination, mask-wearing, and avoidance of public gatherings. He expresses concern that these crucial measures have waned from public discourse, highlighting the ongoing importance of proactive measures to combat the evolving threat of COVID-19.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As frigid winter conditions drive individuals indoors and seasonal respiratory viruses circulate, SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, persists in mutating and spreading. Although we are used to Covid-19 and its consequences, its evolving nature remains a challenge. Despite receiving two to three vaccine doses, people are succumbing to the virus. In this scenario, a new variant of this virus stepped in and is spreading rapidly. City Express approached experts to learn more about the JN.1 Variant virus. The latest variant garnering attention is JN.1(BA.2:86.1), which surfaced in late 2023. This highly transmissible subvariant of the BA.2.86 Omicron variant was initially identified in Kerala, India, emphasizing the need for vigilance. The World Health Organisation (WHO) designates this variant as a “variant of interest” as it is associated with an increased chance of transmissibility due to significant mutations in the spike protein. While data on severity remains limited, Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at Yashoda Hospitals warns, “Though most of the observed infections are mild, severe pneumonia may be seen amongst patients with diabetes, underlying chronic heart or lung disorders, and those with low immunity.” Further emphasizing the effects of this variant, he said, “Generally, when significant mutations occur in the spike protein, it is predicted or known to change characteristics in viral traits such as transmissibility, virulence, antibody evasion, or susceptibility to therapies and diagnostics. Such a variant is referred to as a variant of interest (VOI). Early data suggest that the current variant has a higher transmission rate, and the symptoms are similar to prior variants.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The symptoms associated with the current variant are similar to previous strains. Symptoms related to upper respiratory tract infections like a runny nose, nasal block, and sore throat are common. Additional symptoms include myalgia, fever, cough, loss of taste and smell, body aches, watering eyes, diarrhea, nausea, and fatigue. These symptoms are not distinguishable from other respiratory illnesses like flu. Most of the infections are mild, but worsening breathlessness and a fall in oxygen saturation levels may indicate worsening pneumonia and warrant further evaluation and management. Emphasizing the importance of testing, Dr Rahul Agrawal, Sr Consultant, General Medicine at CARE Hospitals, says, “The virus spreads mainly from person to person among those in close contact. The virus spreads by respiratory droplets released when someone with the virus coughs, sneezes, breathes, sings, or talks. These droplets can be inhaled or land in the mouth, nose, or eyes of a person nearby. If you see any of the above signs or symptoms of the coronavirus sub-variant JN.1, consult your physician and get tested for COVID-19.” Dr Agrawal stresses the revival of COVID-19 protocols, encompassing testing, vaccination, mask-wearing, and avoidance of public gatherings. He expresses concern that these crucial measures have waned from public discourse, highlighting the ongoing importance of proactive measures to combat the evolving threat of COVID-19. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp