600 counters to receive Praja Palana applications in Hyderabad

In view of Praja Palana being conducted in Greater Hyderabad,  HMWS&SB will provide drinking water at all the ward sabha centres in 150  GHMC divisions.

Published: 28th December 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy speaks during the release of the application forms for six guarantees as a part of Praja Palana at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.| Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The GHMC is gearing up to conduct Praja Palana from Thursday. GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose said that separate counters for men and women were provided in four different locations to receive applications from citizens. 

The application forms are available in Telugu and Urdu. After filling the forms they can be submitted at the counters. A schedule has been prepared and the public is requested to go to the centres on the appointed day. They can fill out the forms seeking help for the six schemes announced by the government. About 600 counters are being provided in 150 wards and about 10,000 staffers have been drafted for the programme.  

Given Praja Palana is being conducted in Greater Hyderabad,  HMWS&SB will provide drinking water at all the ward sabha centres in 150  GHMC divisions. HMWS&SB MD Sudarshan Reddy directed the officials to make arrangements for providing drinking water to the citizens.

