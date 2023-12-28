Christmas Camp: Festive Forest Escape

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heart of festivals lies in communal celebration, but in our tech-centric world, gadgets often steal the spotlight. To combat this, the Stonecraft Group orchestrated the ‘Christmas Camp’ at Woods Shamshabad, a haven nestled far from urban clamour within India’s largest Miyawaki forest, aiming to revive the festive fervour.

Upon arrival, the enchanting Christmas atmosphere immediately seized our attention. Santa Claus figures and snowmen adorned the setting, illuminated by meticulously arranged lights, while a grand Christmas tree commanded the centre stage. The festivities kicked off with welcome drinks and delectable high tea snacks, crafted with finesse by Ariko Café’s highly creative chefs. From scrumptious plum cakes to delectable sandwiches, these culinary delights set the stage for a remarkable evening.

While relishing these treats, The Band Elementals took centre stage, weaving soulful melodies that epitomised the Christmas spirit. Their inclusive musical journey spanned Telugu, Hindi, and English tunes, inviting joyous participation with some even showcasing their singing prowess.

As evening turned to night, a lavish feast awaited us, boasting a spectrum of dishes from BBQ chicken to buffet-style biryanis and soups, complemented by live kitchen counters. The chefs commemorated the occasion by cutting a plum cake made from the Thanksgiving cake-mixing ceremony batter. Exclusive menu items like vegetarian mince pie and kugelhopf added a distinctive flair, ensuring an indulgent spread of flavours alongside live music.

Following dinner, the enchantment persisted with an open-air movie screening in the crisp night air. Nestled under the stars, cocooned in cosy blankets and recliners, we savoured artisanal coffees and gelatos from Ariko Café. The tranquil night culminated around a crackling bonfire, resonating with laughter, songs, and jokes, etching enduring memories.

As dawn broke, an early-morning bird-watching walk led by wildlife photographer Sri Ram Reddy unfolded amidst the mist. The experience was exceptional, with melodious bird chirps enveloping us in a unique ambience. Exploring the 60-acre property and the 18-acre Miyawaki forest on provided bicycles added an adventurous touch. The morning concluded with a sumptuous breakfast, offering a diverse array of fresh continental and Indian options — a fitting conclusion to this multifaceted forest escapade combining nature, music, adventure, and culinary delights.

The ‘Christmas Camp’ at Woods Shamshabad proved an unparalleled retreat from urban chaos, offering a distinctive opportunity to bond with loved ones during the festive season. For those who missed this enchanting experience, Woods Shamshabad is gearing up for an exhilarating camping village to welcome the New Year, featuring a live performance by The Band Elementals — an event not to be missed!

