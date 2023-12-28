IPS officer questioned for attempt to occupy retired IAS officer’s house in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police Academy Deputy Director Naveen Kumar was detained and later released by the Hyderabad CCS on Wednesday after questioning following a complaint by a retired IAS officer’s wife that he had tried to occupy their house in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

The police already arrested two other accused persons from the same family on Friday under charges of cheating and forgery.

In the remand report, they said that Naveen Kumar Bhatt was missing. He was called for questioning on Wednesday after serving a notice under 41-A of CRPC.

The complainant, Mani Lal, wife of retired IAS officer Bhanwar Lal, approached the CCS police on December 17, stating that the accused family had allegedly attempted to take possession of her residence in Prashasan Nagar, with fabricated documents and forged signatures.

After questioning, Naveen said: “I was called in for questioning in connection with the case for additional facts. I gave all the information I could. Since the case is in the court, I cannot reveal much. The facts will come out after investigation.”

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said, “Picking someone does not mean arrest. He was served notice under 41A of the CrPC and was questioned. As regards the other two accused were arrested and their bail applications are before the court.”

Meanwhile, the BC Welfare Association condemned the detention of the IPS officer and demanded his release. They alleged that he was arrested by 15 policemen without any reason.

“Arresting the officer without any reason is atrocious. Naveen is an honest officer, yet there are conspiracies to stop his promotion because he is from the BC community,” the association alleged and said that though only 9% of civil servants are BCs, upper cast officers cannot tolerate them.

