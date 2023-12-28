Rachakonda records 61% conviction rate, crime up by 6%

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revealing the crime statistics for the year 2023, Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu on Wednesday stated that the crime rate in the Commissionerate limits rose to 6%. Major categories that saw a surge include murder for gain, robbery or chain snatching, automobile theft, dowry-related murder, women’s murder, and cybercrime cases. Notably, the Commissionerate also stood first in detaining 50 potential offenders under the PD Act.

Despite the rise in crime rates, the commissioner expressed pride in the efforts displayed by officers handling these cases.

He highlighted that 75% of the cases under investigation have been disposed of, and showcased the dedication and efficiency of the law enforcement in Rachakonda. Moreover, the Commissionerate has also achieved a significant milestone by achieving a 61% conviction rate, marking a commendable achievement in the pursuit of justice.

These statistics shed light on the challenges faced in combating crime, as well as the robust efforts undertaken by the Rachakonda Commissionerate to address these issues.

The CP said, “Property offenses and criminal cases too which were raised during the current year will be looked into and with the effective working of CCS and other respective departments, investigation will be conducted thoroughly.

An increase in the recovery rate in property offenses was also observed, Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased in the property offenses where it is usually otherwise minimal standing at 61% this year.”

Mentioning the achievements this year, the CP said, “5,978 Ul cases were brought forward from previous years. 30,148 cases were reported.

Out of the total 36,126 cases, 27,210 of them (75%) have been disposed of. Rachakonda stood first in the state in disposing of 8,981 compoundable IPC (Indian Penal Code), SLL (Special and Local Laws) cases and 87,131 e-Petty cases, and 2892 MV Act cases in 3 National Lok Adalats,” Sudheer added.

Moreover, during the state Assembly elections, hard cash worth Rs 62.26 crore, 13,551.85 liters of Liquor, 15.311 kg gold, 21.442 kg silver, 300 carats of diamond, and other articles were seized amounting to a total of Rs 68,15,98,205.

As many as 299 brothels, gaming houses, spas, and bars were seized after obtaining orders from MROS/RDOs under 133 of the criminal penal code.

Pertaining the convictions, Sudheer Babu revealed, “Conviction rate has been increased to 61% in 2023.

The Commissionerate stood first in Telangana state by detaining 50 various potential offenders under the PD Act and also bagged first for Convictions of Major Crime Heads for five consecutive years. Convicting an offender is important and it offers deterrence to prevent any further crime and this increase in conviction will keep us going.”

