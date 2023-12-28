Yasmin Karachiwala: Pioneering everyday fitness 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With more than three decades of expertise in the fitness realm and a physique that epitomizes peak fitness, Yasmin Karachiwala stands as an icon among fitness trainers. Her clientele boasts Bollywood luminaries such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and numerous others, showcasing her unparalleled prowess. Recently, at the FICCI FLO event, she captivated audiences in a session titled ‘Revolutionise Your Workout,’ illuminating the correct methods and essence of an effective workout regimen for women. In an exclusive interaction, we delved deeper into her journey, discovering how she sustains the vitality and enthusiasm for fitness among her followers.

While we all have diverse interpretations of fitness and frequently conjure excuses to evade it, this fitness enthusiast harbours a unique perspective. “To me, fitness encapsulates the ability to rise from bed invigorated, facing the day with a surplus of energy. It means feeling well-rested, embracing the entire day with vitality, and concluding it with a restful night’s sleep,” she explains.

Yasmin has sculpted the fitness journeys of numerous Bollywood celebrities, prompting us to inquire about the standout example of fitness among them. Emphasizing this, she noted, “In today’s Bollywood, there’s a pervasive fitness consciousness. It’s become an intrinsic demand of their profession, unlike a decade or two ago.”

Dispelling the notion that fitness requires overwhelming effort, she addresses this misconception by offering a solution. “In my book ‘The Perfect 10,’ I present a practical answer. I introduce ‘stacks,’ a 10-minute workout routine. Whether you have 10, 20, or more minutes, it’s adaptable. I’ve simplified it to a 10-minute daily workout that anyone can manage.”

Acknowledging the need for motivation in maintaining fitness, this celebrity fitness expert shares her drive. “At 53, the energy I feel when I wake up stems from my fitness regimen and diet. That sense of renewed vitality motivates me every day.”

Reflecting on her constant motivation for fitness and its deeper meaning, she draws inspiration from her parents’ practices four decades ago. “My parents were my early influences in fitness. Back then, about 40 years ago, my father embraced extensive walks daily, while my mother dedicated herself to yoga. She’d commute by bus just to attend yoga sessions, as cars weren’t common.

Initially, I couldn’t comprehend their routine, but witnessing their commitment left an indelible mark. When I commenced my fitness journey, I realized its transformative effects. To me, fitness transcends merely exerting oneself; it’s about nurturing the body. Amidst the flood of extravagant, non-fitness-related content on platforms like Instagram, the true essence of fitness lies in how it nurtures your inner self.”

Addressing essential lifestyle changes for improved well-being, she emphasizes several key adjustments. “A crucial factor is ensuring seven hours of quality sleep, acting as a guardian for the body. This alone significantly enhances one’s day-to-day experience. Regular movement throughout the day is vital; every ten minutes, make a point to engage your body — keep your hands and legs in motion even while seated. Regarding nutrition, consider dividing meals into five smaller portions. Sugar stands as the primary adversary, undermining immunity. Eliminating refined sugar can significantly benefit your overall health.”

