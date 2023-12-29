Home Cities Hyderabad

HC notice to HMDA on petition to safeguard Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu

During a previous hearing, the court had directed the GHMC to complete plantation activities around the bund area of Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu within two months.

Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court expressed disappointment over the submissions made by the government pleader on Thursday and issued fresh notices to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and impleading petitioners in connection to a writ petition that sought the court’s intervention to protect 532 water bodies in Telangana, including the 26-acre Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu in Hyderabad.

The GHMC was also tasked with preventing any encroachments around the water body.

However, in the recent proceedings, the government pleader informed the court that only 400 metres of the allocated 1,871 metres fencing work had been completed, and tenders had been invited for the remaining 1,471 metres.

Desilting works were reported to be in progress.The writ petition was filed by KL Vyas, a retired professor and head of the department of Hindi at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

