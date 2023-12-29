Three deaths by suicide in a day in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from the death of a 17-year-old student of Sri Chaitanya College, Medipally, three other suicides were reported in the city on Thursday.

In the first case, a 37-year-old woman, allegedly upset over her daughter’s choice to continue education despite her poor health, died by suicide in the Pocharam IT Corridor police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to the police, 38-year-old E Bhasker and his wife Lavanya had moved to Sadbhawana Township from Peddapalli after their daughter, Sreeja, 18, bagged a seat in a city college for MBBS. However, Sreeja has epilepsy and suffers from seizures from time to time. Worried that stress would only aggravate the issue, Lavanya asked her to leave the course. However, Sreeja wanted to follow her passion and continued with her studies, the police added.

The family members would fight regularly over the issue. Even after returning from a pilgrimage to Vemulawada on Monday, Lavanya quarrelled with Bhasker and Sreeja over it. She reportedly left the house late on Tuesday, but Bhasker discovered her missing upon waking up on Wednesday. He alerted the police, who recovered her body from a nearby water body on the same day.

In the second incident reported in Narsingi, a woman, reportedly depressed after her husband’s death, killed herself by hanging from the ceiling in her residence in Hydershakote on Thursday. According to the police, she was the caregiver for her husband, who used to suffer from several ailments before passing away. She is survived by two children, who are in primary school.

In another suicide reported in Narsingi, a lab technician killed himself over health issues. His wife filed a complaint stating that her husband, Singari Devadanam, was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments. She discovered him hanging from the bedroom ceiling upon her return from work in the evening.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

