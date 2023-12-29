Three held in Hyderabad for peddling MDMA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the city gears up for New Year’s celebrations, the Hyderabad police are taking steps to monitor drug networks. In a major operation on Thursday, the Secretariat police, along with the South East Zone Task Force team, arrested three interstate MDMA peddlers carrying a stash valued at Rs 7 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Task Force is looking to track the two local receivers with the help of mobile signal-tracking methods.

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement teams arrested the trio. Sharat Chandra Pawar, DCP Central Zone, said the accused have been identified as Anup Navnath Sonawane, Kiran Gangadhar Bomnale and Vivek Rajesh Waghmare — all hailing from Pune. Anup, the alleged ringleader, was identified as the supplier, sourcing the illicit substance from an African national Joe alias Jack.

According to a source, Anup, a mechanical engineer who had a job until the Covid-19 pandemic, resorted to peddling drugs to sustain himself. He was arrested by SR Nagar police in 2022.

The cops seized the mobile phones of the three offenders, and the call data would be analysed for information about the receivers and the African supplier

