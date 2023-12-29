Home Cities Hyderabad

Three held in Hyderabad for peddling MDMA

According to a source, Anup, a mechanical engineer who had a job until the Covid-19 pandemic, resorted to peddling drugs to sustain himself.

Published: 29th December 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the city gears up for New Year’s celebrations, the Hyderabad police are taking steps to monitor drug networks. In a major operation on Thursday, the Secretariat police, along with the South East Zone Task Force team, arrested three interstate MDMA peddlers carrying a stash valued at Rs 7 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Task Force is looking to track the two local receivers with the help of mobile signal-tracking methods.

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement teams arrested the trio. Sharat Chandra Pawar, DCP Central Zone, said the accused have been identified as Anup Navnath Sonawane, Kiran Gangadhar Bomnale and Vivek Rajesh Waghmare — all hailing from Pune. Anup, the alleged ringleader, was identified as the supplier, sourcing the illicit substance from an African national Joe alias Jack.

According to a source, Anup, a mechanical engineer who had a job until the Covid-19 pandemic, resorted to peddling drugs to sustain himself. He was arrested by SR Nagar police in 2022.

The cops seized the mobile phones of the three offenders, and the call data would be analysed for information about the receivers and the African supplier

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mdm narcotics drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp