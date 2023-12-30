Women entrepreneurs assn exhibition kickstarts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs (ALEAP) India, under the aegis of the Ministry of MSME, is conducting the ‘ALEAP Wekart Exhibition’ from December 29 to 31 at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.

Themed ‘Udyami to Unnati,’ the exhibition aims to offer a platform for products manufactured by women entrepreneurs. The exhibition showcases a wide range of products including arts and crafts, home décor, food and agri products, and millets, among others.

The initiative is supported by the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Ltd (TSTPC) and the Government of Telangana.

The women entrepreneurs are supported by ALEAP to set up their businesses and reach out to their relevant customers. They are trained in setting up business, defining processes, creating proof of concept and marketing these products.

Speaking at the inaugural event on Friday, V Sriram, DGM, NABARD, said, “When you have a great initiator with you, the journey becomes quite enriching. ALEAP India’s initiatives for women entrepreneurs are highly commendable. Innovation is their middle name and for the same reason, all their initiatives are quite inspiring. ALEAP Wekart Exhibition is one such initiative, which showcases the products and services of those women agri-entrepreneurs, who otherwise find it difficult to reach a wider audience. NABARD is glad to be associated with such a relentless organisation as ALEAP in achieving this purpose.”

