A year of change

The year 2023, which began with preparations for the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad ePrix, was expected to be sedate on the political front after the high-profile race concluded in February 2023 — notwithstanding the Assembly elections later in the year.

Quite unexpectedly, the political cauldron began boiling with the victory of the Congress in Karnataka. While this victory gave the Congress the momentum it needed, the inexplicable loss of steam by the BJP, which was aiming for the top spot in the state, turned the tide in the favour of the grand old party, increasing the political tempo.

The BJP, which had done well in the bypolls in 2021 and 2022, lost steam after Bandi Sanjay Kumar was replaced as state party chief. Its campaign ended with a whimper, to the extent that its state unit president G Kishan Reddy preferred to address a presser from the party office on the last day of campaigning.

Justice Alok Aradhe was sworn in

as the Chief Justice of the Telangana

High Court on July 23

Perhaps reading the writing on the wall, the BRS began attacking the Congress, with its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao sounding increasingly strident with each public meeting. By the time the cacophony of the campaign ended, the pink party lost ground and with it, power.

Perhaps KCR had a reason to be complacent. The new Secretariat, a 125-ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar, and the Martyrs Memorial were inaugurated in 2023. The state also saw investments worth $400 million from Foxconn, $9,500 crore from Amara Raja, and more flow in.

At the start of the year, KCR’s party indeed appeared to be poised for a hat-trick in the state and there appeared to be no stopping the pink party juggernaut. In fact, so confident was KCR that he had developed national ambitions, changing the nomenclature of the party by replacing “Telangana” with “Bharat” and addressing public meetings in Maharashtra. However, the people clearly did not have the same confidence in KCR.

Many sections — especially in rural areas — were unhappy for a number of reasons including perceived discrimination in implementing Dalit Bandhu, problems with 2BKH implementation, and lack of compensation after crops were destroyed due to unseasonal rains. The Congress slogan of change — ‘Maarpu Kaavali, Congress Raavali’ resonated with the disenchanted people and KCR was voted out.

