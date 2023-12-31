Effortless NYE Eats

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hosting a New Year’s Eve bash but aiming to spend less time in the kitchen? Fear not, CE has your back! We’ve connected with city chefs to bring you exclusive, lightning-fast recipes that’ll have you whipping up delicious dishes in minutes, giving you more time to revel in the party with your guests.

