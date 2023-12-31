Effortless NYE Eats
CE connected with city chefs to bring you exclusive,recipes that’ll have you whipping up delicious dishes in minutes, giving you more time to revel in the party with your guests.
Published: 31st December 2023 11:21 AM | Last Updated: 31st December 2023 11:21 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Hosting a New Year’s Eve bash but aiming to spend less time in the kitchen? Fear not, CE has your back! We’ve connected with city chefs to bring you exclusive, lightning-fast recipes that’ll have you whipping up delicious dishes in minutes, giving you more time to revel in the party with your guests.