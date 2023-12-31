Fusion feast

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looking for a novel culinary experience? Mercure Hyderabad KCP has curated a tantalising new menu, a blend of diverse flavours that promises an unforgettable dining journey.

Nestled amidst an enchanting ambience, with a terrace offering breathtaking views of Hussainsagar Lake, the Secretariat, and the BR Ambedkar statue, this place offers not just food, but an experience to cherish.

Delving into the menu revealed an array of delightful delicacies with a Thai twist. From flavourful dim sums to yummy momos, the Thai influence was evident. Transitioning to the poultry, the chicken wings, fried chicken, and an assortment of kebabs was a definite highlight. Not to forget, the menu also featured lip-smacking Hyderabadi specialities that were both delicious and authentic.

Shreedhar Puna, the Executive Chef at Mercure Hyderabad KCP, shares insights into the revamped menu and its unique essence. “While most dishes showcase Thai flavours, we’ve also catered to Indian, North Indian, and South Indian palates, catering to our diverse local clientele.

Our commitment to authenticity shines through in our momos and dim sums, crafted with starch instead of maida, ensuring a healthier indulgence. We’ve introduced a concept of small and big plates, allowing pocket-friendly smaller portions for a more varied dining experience. Our offerings, such as satay chicken, crumb-fried chicken, lotus steam, water chestnut, and calamari, are exclusive to our menu. Additionally, our foray into vegan cuisine includes a vegetarian ‘keema’ inspired wanton and plant-based sausage. Despite the challenges post-COVID, we’ve embraced innovation, infusing uniqueness into our menu,” he explains.

The presentation of these Thai dishes alongside Indian cuisine was visually stunning, and their flavours didn’t disappoint either. Surprisingly, their smaller portions perfectly satisfied our cravings. Undoubtedly, the new menu is a culinary adventure worth embarking on.

