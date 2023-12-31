Telangana rakes in the moolah with city e-auctions
In terms of revenue generation, 2023 was an unprecedented success for the government, which conducted e-auction of plots in prime locations.
HYDERABAD: In terms of revenue generation, 2023 was an unprecedented success for the government, which conducted e-auction of plots in prime locations like Neopolis, Budvel, Mokila, Shabad and Bachupally
Neopolis sets a landmark
The e-auction of seven plots in Neopolis Layout Phase-2, emerged as a jackpot for the government. The plots fetched Rs 3,319.60 cr, breaking all previous auction records. One acre of land reached an unprecedented Rs 100.75 cr, surpassing the upset price of Rs 35 crore per acre
Budvel windfall
The e-auction of 14 plots measuring 100 acres in Budvel, Rajendranagar proved to be another lucrative venture for the government, the exercise generating a whopping Rs 3,625 crore
Mokila success
The e-auctions of Mokila Phase-1 and Phase-2 too were successful, generating a total revenue of Rs 716.39 crore. Of the 350 open plots on auction, 346 plots spanning 1,13,325 sq.yds were sold
Shabad exceeds expectations
The e-auction of 50 open plots in Phase-I of Shabad fetched Rs 33.06 crore, doubling the market price per sq.yds. With an upset price of Rs 10,000 per sq. yds., the average bid price reached Rs 22,040
INFRA GROWTH
HMDA’s green initiatives
The HMDA introduced India’s first 23-km bicycle track equipped with 16,000 solar panels, covering Nanakramguda to TSPA Circle, Narsingi and Kollur
SRDP takes wings
The SRDP contributed to the city’s infrastructure with the inauguration of several flyovers, easing traffic movement and reducing congestion
HMWS&SB’s efforts gush forth
The HMWS&SB focused on water and sewage infrastructure development. Service reservoirs with a total capacity of 41 million litres were inaugurated. Additionally, 163 silt carting vehicles were launched by a consortium of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries
Skywalks and more
HMDA introduced a 660-metre-long skywalk at Uppal X Roads. Addition of two new ORR interchanges at Mallampet and Narsingi also improved transportation infrastructure. The Toll Operate and Transfer (TOT) asset monetisation scheme saw the handover of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to private agencies. However, this sparked a major controversy that hopefully will be resolved in the New Year