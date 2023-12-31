Telangana rakes in the moolah with city e-auctions

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In terms of revenue generation, 2023 was an unprecedented success for the government, which conducted e-auction of plots in prime locations like Neopolis, Budvel, Mokila, Shabad and Bachupally

Neopolis sets a landmark

The e-auction of seven plots in Neopolis Layout Phase-2, emerged as a jackpot for the government. The plots fetched Rs 3,319.60 cr, breaking all previous auction records. One acre of land reached an unprecedented Rs 100.75 cr, surpassing the upset price of Rs 35 crore per acre

Budvel windfall

The e-auction of 14 plots measuring 100 acres in Budvel, Rajendranagar proved to be another lucrative venture for the government, the exercise generating a whopping Rs 3,625 crore

Mokila success

The e-auctions of Mokila Phase-1 and Phase-2 too were successful, generating a total revenue of Rs 716.39 crore. Of the 350 open plots on auction, 346 plots spanning 1,13,325 sq.yds were sold

Shabad exceeds expectations

The e-auction of 50 open plots in Phase-I of Shabad fetched Rs 33.06 crore, doubling the market price per sq.yds. With an upset price of Rs 10,000 per sq. yds., the average bid price reached Rs 22,040

INFRA GROWTH

HMDA’s green initiatives

The HMDA introduced India’s first 23-km bicycle track equipped with 16,000 solar panels, covering Nanakramguda to TSPA Circle, Narsingi and Kollur

SRDP takes wings

The SRDP contributed to the city’s infrastructure with the inauguration of several flyovers, easing traffic movement and reducing congestion

HMWS&SB’s efforts gush forth

The HMWS&SB focused on water and sewage infrastructure development. Service reservoirs with a total capacity of 41 million litres were inaugurated. Additionally, 163 silt carting vehicles were launched by a consortium of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

Skywalks and more

HMDA introduced a 660-metre-long skywalk at Uppal X Roads. Addition of two new ORR interchanges at Mallampet and Narsingi also improved transportation infrastructure. The Toll Operate and Transfer (TOT) asset monetisation scheme saw the handover of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to private agencies. However, this sparked a major controversy that hopefully will be resolved in the New Year

