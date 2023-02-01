Man, six of his family in Hyderabad get two-year jail in dowry case 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man, Ravi and six other members of his family have been convicted and sentenced to two years in prison in a case of domestic violence. The case was registered with Ramannapet police in August 2015 by the victim, Akkanpally Sreesha, who reported that she had been physically and mentally harassed by her husband, A Ravi, and her in-laws for additional dowry.

According to the police, Sreesha had been married to Ravi after her family agreed to provide a dowry of Rs 10 lakh, 15 tolas of gold, and other household items. However, the harassment continued even after her family agreed not to demand extra dowry. When she gave birth to a baby girl, the harassment grew worse.

The victim reported that she was driven out of the house and forced to write a note absolving her family of responsibility if she committed suicide. However, she approached the police, which investigated the matter and filed a chargesheet.

On Tuesday, the AJFCM Court at Ramannapet convicted Ravi, along with his mother A Koteshwari, brother A Kiran, sister C Kalyani, and her husband C Srikanth Reddy, other relatives J Janaki Ram and J Laxmi. They were sentenced to two years in prison and fined of Rs 1,000 each.

