All ministers in Telangana are crorepatis: ADR report

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has Rs 41 crore in assets and Rs 27 crore in liabilities, one of the highest among ministers across the country.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All the 17 ministers in the State are ‘crorepatis’, of which two are facing attempt-to-murder charges, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The other States and Union Territories where all the ministers have at least `1 crore are Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

The ADR report said that 13 out of 17 ministers (76 per cent) have been named in criminal cases in Telangana. While two ministers are facing attempt-to-murder charges, 10 (59 per cent) have been named in serious serious criminal cases. These details were based on the self-declaration of the ministers. A minister declared that he was convicted in a crime against woman case.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has Rs 41 crore in assets and Rs 27 crore in liabilities, one of the highest among ministers across the country. Finance Minister T Harish Rao has been named in 41 cases, of which 31 are serious Indian Penal Code (IPC) charges. However, most of them are related to his participation in the separate Statehood movement.

