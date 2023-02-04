Arrival of Formula E cars sets pulse racing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The countdown for the much-talked-about FIA Formula E 2023 Greenko E-Prix has officially begun with the arrival of electric racing cars in Hyderabad.

Greenko, with support from the State government and FIA, has taken the necessary steps to ensure that these valuable vehicles are stored in top-notch conditions in custom-built garages. All the Formula E cars will be housed in specially constructed, eco-friendly garages powered by renewable energy company Greenko.

The cars, spares, and various equipment were carried from several destinations to Hyderabad Airport, which got special permission from the Union government to freight a total of 22 cars aboard several aircraft with a combined load exceeding several tonnes.

The smooth coordination between the government and the agencies resulted in fast clearances. The cars will soon be in Greenko’s new renewable energy-powered garages, showcasing the country’s commitment to sustainability and providing a platform for fans to experience electric car racing.

The arrival of the Formula E cars marks a significant moment in India’s motorsport history, as the country prepares to host its first-ever green race on February 11. This event not only highlights the State government’s vision to make Hyderabad a carbon-free city but also offers an exciting opportunity for fans to experience the thrill of electric car racing.

A total of 11 teams with 22 cars will participate, including notable names like McLaren, Maserati, Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and Mahindra Racing. The highlight of the event will be the introduction of the Gen3 Era Formula E car, which is known for its top speed of 322 kmph and its status as the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car.

In addition to the races, the festival also features a range of entertainment activities, including live musical performances and the Allianz E-Village, an interactive zone showcasing the latest electric vehicles and gaming platforms.

Anand Mahindra’s tweet

“After 8 years of racing around the world, we finally get our home race! @FIAFormulaE is coming to India for the first time. Thanks @ktrbrs & @GreenkoIndia for this. Come, #CheerForTeamMahindra at the #GreenkoHyderabadEPrix’’. Anand Mahindra tweeted. Responding to the tweet, MAUD Minister, K T Rama Rao welcomed Anand to Hyderabad.

