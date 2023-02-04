Delectable goodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crumb Fried Stuff Mushroom

Ingredients

Button mushroom (big) 6 | Salt to taste | Black pepper powder 1g| Amul cheese 25g | Yellow cheddar 15g | Panko bread crumb 80g | Cornflour 50g | Refined flour 50g |

For the stuffing | Green peas : 50g | Mushroom stems : 30g | Amul cheese 30g | Salt to taste | Black pepper crush 1g | Jeera powder 2g | Green chillies 2 | Onion 5g | Garlic 2g | Refined oil 10ml

Method

● Marinate the mushroom with salt, black pepper and keep it aside.

● Take a pan and add oil on medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic for 2 minutes. And chop green peas and mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes.

● Add the green chillies and remaining spices and mix it well and cook for 1 minute. Keep it aside.

● After it cools, add Amul cheese and mix it well.

● Stuff the mixture into the mushroom and close it with another mushroom.

● Make a batter with corn flour and refined flour.

● Dip the stuffed mushroom into the batter and crumb with panko bread.

● Heat the oil in medium heat and fry the mushroom up to golden brown colour.

● Serve the spicy mayo and garnish with parsley.

Chicken Piccata with Porcini

Mushroom Sauces

Ingredients:

Chicken breast 150g | Salt to taste | Black pepper crush 1g | Onion chopped 5g | Garlic chopped 2g | Thyme 1 spring |Thai chilli 2| Button mushroom 15g | Dry porcini mushroom 5g | Tomato concasse 10g |

Refined flour 5g | Olive oil 5 ml | Butter 5g | Basil 1g | Parsley 2g | Mashed potato 20g

Method

● Cut the chicken breast into two slices.

● Marinate the chicken with salt and pepper and Thai chilli and dust with refined flour. Soak the porcini mushroom and keep it aside.

● Take a pan add olive oil sauté the onion garlic and mushroom add salt and pepper and thyme.

● Cook for 1 minute. Place both the chicken breasts into the pan and cook both sides. Add porcini mushroom water. And cook for 2 minutes.

● Add tomato concasse and cook for 2 minutes and check the seasoning and basil .

● Finish with butter, serve with mashed potato and garnish with parsley.

— By Chef Shyamala Raju Annamneedi, Headchef, Prost

Kolkata Mushroom skewers

Ingredients:

For green peas kathi| Boiled potato 2 | Boiled green peas 100g| Mushrooms - Use tin button mushrooms | For pita bread - Maida 400g

Yeast 12g | Salt 15 g | Gluten 10g | Improver 6g | Oil 50 ml | Water 130ml

Method

● Heat oil in a pan add some cumin, sautee the mashed potatoes & green peas, add cumin powder, haldi, salt & yellow chilli powder

● Soak mushrooms in lukewarm water. Put some hung curd, add ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala and mustard oil

● Marinate overnight

● Grill at the time of serving

● Knead the soft dough, let it rest for 2 hours.

● Then roll the dough into rounds and bake it in 180°C for 3-4 mins to get pita breads

— By Chef Sandeep Sai, Executive Chef, Farzi Cafe

Mushroom Filo Parcels

Ingredients:-

Button mushrooms: 300g | Large onion 1, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 8 ounces) | Olive oil 3 tbsp | Dried oregano 1 tsp | Salt to taste | Freshly ground black pepper ½ tsp | Freshly grated nutmeg ¼ tsp | Cream cheese 50g | Cheddar cheese 70g | Finely chopped flat-leaf parsley: 1tbsp

Olive oil for brushing filo| Frozen filo dough, thawed: 16 (18 x 14-inch) sheets | Spicy mayonnaise 2 tbsp| Truffle oil 2 ml

Method:

● Cover porcini mushrooms with boiling water in a bowl. Let stand for 1 hour. Drain well; chop.

● Place half of button mushrooms in a food processor; pulse 8 times or until finely chopped. Remove from processor. Repeat procedure with remaining button mushrooms. Add onion to processor; pulse 8 times or until finely chopped.

● Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion; sauté 5 minutes. Add button mushrooms; cook until mushrooms are tender and liquid evaporates (about 10 minutes). Stir in porcini mushrooms, oregano, salt, pepper, and nutmeg; cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Add cheese; stir until cheese melts. Stir in parsley.

● Preheat the oven to 375°.

● Place 1 filo sheet on a large cutting board or work surface (cover remaining filo to prevent drying). Cut sheet in half lengthwise; lightly coat with cooking spray. Fold each filo piece in half lengthwise to form a (3 1/2-inch-wide) strip. Spoon a level tablespoon of mushroom mixture onto 1 short end of each strip, leaving a 1-inch border. Fold 1 corner of edge with 1-inch border over mixture, forming a triangle; continue folding back and forth into a triangle to the end of the strip.

● Repeat procedure with remaining filo, cooking spray, and mushroom mixture. Place triangles, seam side down, on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Lightly coat tops with cooking spray.

● Bake at 375° for 20 minutes or until golden. Serve warm with spicy mayo drizzled with truffle oil

— By Chef Nitin Bhardwaj, Culinary Head, Taro

