Man beats wife to death with an iron rod in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her husband with an iron rod during early hours of Friday. The couple had been living separately over the past few months.

According to the sources, the deceased, Kareena Begum, had been married to the accused, Mohammad Yousuf, for seven years. They have three children. Kareena was working as a private school teacher. There had been issues in their marriage and they had separated, sources said.

The enraged husband frequented her work place. On Friday, he attacked her with an iron rod, resulting in her death on the spot. The onlookers caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police. Her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Langar Houz police have registered a case into the incident.

