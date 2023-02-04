On an Asian sojourn

Reshmi Chakravorty By

HYDERABAD: From the makers of Feu comes Kembara — an all-new Pan-Asian experience from Shilpa Datla & Chef Seefah. An imagination inspired by cherry blossoms, origami cranes and much more, Kembara is a culinary fantasia. Featuring Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, Malay, Korean and other exclusive kitchens of Asian splendour, Kembara brings home the true tastes of rich Asian heritage. Located in a busy Knowledge City campus beside T-Hub, don’t let the quaint looking place fool you.

Even though the place is earthy and rustic, the food is a burst of flavours. High ceilings and big tastes, the interior of the joint features a lot of reflective architecture and wooden embellishments that display contemporary minimalism. Meandering light fixtures and lush foliage reiterate the rustic theme of wandering into uncharted territories for authentic flavours that wait to be discovered. Kembara has done its homework to be a boutique restaurant with an optimal balance of comfort and the opulence of rich Asian culinary heritage.

“We have handpicked recipes featuring the best from various regions, Kembara is focused on the quality of the delectable outcomes. Kembara, in Malay, means ‘to wander’… to explore without any predetermined destination. It alludes to something we all yearn to do — explore the world, carefree and happy. We offer authentic comfort food made from indigenous recipes featuring the finest ingredients that we import. This is the first outlet in Hyderabad, we are looking forward to expanding to other cities as well in near future,” says Shilpa Datla, founder, Kembara.

Shilpa Datla & Chef Seefah

We started our journey through the silk road with Spiced Margarita made with guava and litchi juice served with spice mix on the rim and jalapenos. The zingy drink went well with the Salmon and Fennel salad’s refreshing bowl. Next we focused our attention on the Steam Chicken Pok Choy dim sum which were perfectly juicy from the inside and paired well with the accompaniments.

Our Asian journey would have been incomplete without the delectable Avocado sushi and Prawn Crispy pancake with sweet chilli sauce. The thin layer of mashed prawn between layers of crispy sheets made of pancake mixture were the highlight of our tasting session.

Moving onto the mains, we first tasted the Bacon kimchi fried rice served with sunny side up and Singapore style sweet and sour chicken. The kimchi fried rice with bite size bacons was yummy and didn’t feel greasy at all.

The spice amount was just and the chicken in the Singapore style sweet and sour chicken were succulent and went well with the pineapple and bell peppers. We ended our food trip with Pandan chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream. The fragrant leaves which are used widely for flavouring in the cuisines of Southeast Asia and South Asia added a unique touch yet glued well with the glossy chocolate. If you are a fan of all things Asian, make sure to drop by Kembara, the food ship will not disappoint.

