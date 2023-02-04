Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Burst of flavours that include the required amount of spice, sweetness and a little sour to your taste buds is what Thai food is all about. Authentic in each ingredient that is put into the dish, the food of Thailand is surely something you would want to try your hands on. As Westin Hyderabad brings you three days of ultimate Thai delicacies by Chef Rungtiwa, we get in touch with the chef and to get a glimpse of what is in the Thai menu that would satisfy your craving this weekend.

The ambience all decked up in the mood of Thailand, with the service providers all dressed in colourful beach shirts — the place looks perfect for the festival Taste of Thailand. With dishes spread across a buffet and live counters, The Seasonal Tastes, The Westin, Hyderabad and Chef Rungtiwa who came all the way from Mangalore help us understand all about Thai food.

“I am from Bangkok and I have been working here in India for the past 13 years and I move around to share my skill. For me when it is about Thai food I focus only on authentic food, not like Thai Indian. For me when I eat such foods I do not feel good and I feel the others would also feel the same and so I want my guests to taste the authentic Thai food. The food should have three tastes like for the tom yum the dish should be spicy and sour.

The som tum should have all the three tastes, for Indian we have all the three tastes and this also should be the same. For the festival I have som tum live stations for which I am making a home made sauce which the guests have to try. Thai sauce will have sour and salt with a flavour of garlic and onion. For the three days there are going to be different dishes, but the main course will remain the same,” chef mentions.

After speaking to the chef we moved to tasting the dishes that were spread in the buffet. Starting with salad, the spicy seafood salad had a burst of chili flavour with squid and prawns in the salad with the right amount of greens is definitely worth trying.

The spicy tofu salad is a must try for all those who prefer vegetarian over non vegetarian. The banana flower salad was something that was unique and out of the box. Moving on to the appetizers, crispy fried mix vegetables wonton is worth every bite and then the crispy fried chicken with a blend of pepper in it was surely something that you would be satisfied with. Apart from that the crispy potato Thai chili, Thai fish cake and chicken could be an add on to your plate.

For the main course Thai chicken curry, mixed veggies, som tam and pad thai which were among the live counter is worth giving a try. Towards the end, the sago melon pudding and coconut panna cotta, the two Thai desserts give a sweet closure to your meal.

