Cancer camp for women held at Military Hospital in Hyderabad

Emphasising the preventive aspects of cancer, doctors sensitised participants about the importance of early diagnosis of cancer which can make some of the cancers fully curable.

Published: 05th February 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Military Hospital in Secunderabad conducted a cancer screening camp for women on Saturday. Mohnish Sidana, chairperson, of FWO MCEME, along with Jyoti Shankar, Chairperson, of FWO TASA, and Minty Suresh, chairperson, of FWO 1 EME centre, inaugurated the camp.

They also inspected the reception, breast cancer, cervical cancer, oral cancer, epithelial ovarian cancer and the USG clinics. They also praised the posters made by children of the hospital staff.

Sidana gave away prizes to the winners of the poster competition on the theme of Cancer Prevention. She interacted with the women who had come for cancer screening and motivated them to undergo periodic screening.

The camp saw enthusiastic participation from different age groups. Visitors were examined by gynaecologists. They conducted papsmear, the reports of which will be communicated to them on their mobiles.

Emphasising the preventive aspects of cancer, doctors sensitised participants about the importance of early diagnosis of cancer which can make some of the cancers fully curable.

