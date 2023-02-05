Home Cities Hyderabad

Fire reduces plywood godown to ashes in Hyderabad

plywood godown

Workers inspect the damaged plywood stock in Ramanthapur on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A godown storing plywood at Ramanthapur was reduced to ashes following the outbreak of a massive fire in the early hours of Saturday.

Officials suspect that a short circuit caused the fire in the Easy Plywood godown located in the Uppal police station limit. The value of the damaged property will be ascertained soon.

Flames started early in the morning, creating panic among locals. Police and firefighters reached the spot immediately and extinguished the fire following an alert from locals. This is the third incident of fire in the city after the four-floor Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories went up in flames at Nallagutta on Minister Road.

It may be recalled that the GHMC demolished the fire-ravaged building as its stability became weak.

On Friday, a minor fire was reported in the newly-constructed Secretariat.

