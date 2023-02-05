Two more held in prostitution racket in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Saturday announced the arrests of three more individuals in connection with a major prostitution ring that procured women from across the country. A technical team of the police took down several escort websites as part of the investigation.

According to the police, two more suspects, identified as Mekala Akhil Kumar and Suresh Boina, have been added to the list of 35 accused. The duo, based in Khammam and Nellore respectively, were operating in the city as organisers. Akhil allegedly procured 500 women from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and a few places in West Bengal and also exploited 35 victims for his own sexual pleasure.

Cases have been registered against Akhil in Madhapur and Punjagutta and he is currently absconding. He changed his modus operandi and began introducing his old clients to other prostitution organisers in exchange for a commission of 35-40%. He was active in over 60 prostitution WhatsApp groups and all his business dealings were conducted through WhatsApp calls.

Suresh, who previously worked as an assistant director with a famous film director, was lured into organising prostitution. He procured top models and highly-rated sex workers and introduced them to some bigwigs in Hyderabad. He briefly ran this business in Goa but stopped after some time. His ads were posted on websites such as Locanto, Skokka, and Blackpage.

After learning of the arrests of other organisers, Suresh stopped his business and forwarded details of victims to others through information obtained from WhatsApp groups. He procured 450-500 victims from West Bengal, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The arrests of the two suspects bring the total number of individuals arrested under the Anti-Human Trafficking Act to 35. The police believe that the arrests may lead to the uncovering of another set of prostitution organisers.

