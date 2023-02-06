2 killed, 7 injured as car hits divider, crashes into another vehicle on ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and seven others injured in a ghastly accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Keesara on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the driver of a Benz car, that was proceeding towards Shameerpet, lost control and hit the divider. The car then rammed a Ghatkesar-bound Tata Zest on the other side of the road.

Jacob who was at the steering wheel of the Benz car lost control as he was reportedly driving at a high speed, leading to the accident. Two of the seven occupants of Tata Zest -- Jahangir, 45, and Rapolu Sampath, 12, died on the spot.

Five others -- 24-year-old Nazeer, 40-year-old Srinu, 35-year-old Ravi, 42-year-old Sulthana and 24-year-old Peer were injured in the accident. Jacob and a woman who was travelling with him suffered leg injuries.

After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Secunderabad.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

HYDERABAD: Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and seven others injured in a ghastly accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Keesara on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred when the driver of a Benz car, that was proceeding towards Shameerpet, lost control and hit the divider. The car then rammed a Ghatkesar-bound Tata Zest on the other side of the road. Jacob who was at the steering wheel of the Benz car lost control as he was reportedly driving at a high speed, leading to the accident. Two of the seven occupants of Tata Zest -- Jahangir, 45, and Rapolu Sampath, 12, died on the spot. Five others -- 24-year-old Nazeer, 40-year-old Srinu, 35-year-old Ravi, 42-year-old Sulthana and 24-year-old Peer were injured in the accident. Jacob and a woman who was travelling with him suffered leg injuries. After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Secunderabad.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.