Home Cities Hyderabad

2 killed, 7 injured as car hits divider, crashes into another vehicle on ORR

According to police, the incident occurred when the driver of a Benz car, that was proceeding towards Shameerpet, lost control and hit the divider.

Published: 06th February 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Passersby rescue a person injured in the accident on the ORR on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and seven others injured in a ghastly accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Keesara on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the driver of a Benz car, that was proceeding towards Shameerpet, lost control and hit the divider. The car then rammed a Ghatkesar-bound Tata Zest on the other side of the road.

Jacob who was at the steering wheel of the Benz car lost control as he was reportedly driving at a high speed, leading to the accident. Two of the seven occupants of  Tata Zest -- Jahangir, 45, and Rapolu Sampath, 12, died on the spot.

Five others -- 24-year-old Nazeer, 40-year-old Srinu, 35-year-old Ravi, 42-year-old Sulthana and 24-year-old Peer were injured in the accident. Jacob and a woman who was travelling with him suffered leg injuries.

After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Secunderabad.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp