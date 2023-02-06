Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad terror attack conspiracy case transferred to NIA

According to sources, the Centre wanted NIA to probe the case as it has international links

Published: 06th February 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The terror attack conspiracy case, which was busted by Hyderabad CCS police by arresting three alleged suspects Abdul Zahed, Sameeduddin and Maaz Hasson Farooq from Moosarambagh, has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The trio allegedly planned to carry out terror attacks in the city before Dasara.

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police registered a case on October 1, 2022 under Section 18, 18(B) and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the Abdul Zahed, a resident of Moosarambagh, who was accused in several terror related cases in Hyderabad. He had recruited several youth, including Maaz Hasson Farooq and Sameeduddin on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers who belong to LeT/ISI.

As per their instructions, he conspired with his gang members to carry out terror acts, including blasts and lone wolf attacks in Hyderabad.According to an FIR registered by police, Zahed had also received hand grenades from his handlers from across the border and was planning to hurl those at public gatherings or during processions in order to create communal tension in the city.

During the investigation the police seized two hand grenades, two mobile phones and Rs 3.91 lakh cash from Zahed. According to sources, the Central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 has been committed and as it has inter-State and international links, it is required to be investigated by the NIA in accordance with NIA Act.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, therefore, directed the NIA, Hyderabad to take over the case. Accordingly, the CCS Hyderabad police have handed over the case files to NIA officials.

