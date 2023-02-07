Boost for law enforcement: Rs 599 crore proposed for Home Dept in TS Budget

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Home Department has got an allocation of Rs 9,599 crore, which includes Rs 8,727 crore for establishment expenditure and Rs 871 crore for schemes, in the State Budget for 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Telangana State Assembly on Monday.

Under the establishment head, the government proposed Rs 8.15 crore for Home Department, Rs 4789.30 crore for the Director General of Police, Rs 140.59 crore for the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Service.

The government proposed Rs 68.28 crore for Printing and Stationery, Rs 168.51 crore for Director General of Disaster Response and Fire services, Rs 7.5 crore for Sainik Welfare, Rs 36.53 crore for Police Academy under the Establishment Expenditure.

The State government also proposed under Establishment Expenditure Rs 1,516.75 crore to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Rs 392.17 crore to IG Intelligence, Rs 30.97 crore Civil Defence Organisation, Rs 7.63 crore to IGP Homeguards, Rs 177.81 crore to Director General Special Protection Force, Rs 156.61 crore to IG Greyhounds.

The Government proposed Rs 617 crore to Cyberabad

Police Commissionerate, Rs 51.65 crore to OCTOPUS, Rs 588.79 crore to Rachakonda Commissionerate. The total amount Rs 8,727.72 crore proposed to Home Department under regular expenditure purpose.

Tech programmes

Under the schemes head, the State Government allocated Rs 871.24 crore for new constructions and for the use of new technology. The Finance Department mentioned that Rs 474.85 crore was proposed for Director General of Police for several programmes including technology back-bone support, implementation of Crime and Criminal tracking system, state-wide CCTV coverage, and construction of women’s toilets in police stations, new building construction for Warangal commissionerate, District Police Complex, Traffic management, new police station and barracks construction in districts, police quarters constructions, bandobast arrangements for the national festival and special events.

The Finance Department proposed Rs 18.13 crore to the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Service for construction of prison buildings, prison outlet visitors hall, and security enclosure under schemes expenditure allocations.

It also proposed Rs 32.12 crore for the construction of new fire stations, machinery and equipment purchase under scheme expenditure for the year of 2023-24. Also there is an allocation of Rs 3.96 crore for Sainik Welfare to construct Sainik Bhavans in the state.

The department proposed Rs 216.20 crore under scheme expenditure for Hyderabad City Police to construct new police station buildings, office quarters and barracks, develop Technology and IT backbone for fighting organised crime and criminal gangs, city-wide CCTV surveillance, Technology Fusion Centre, Safe City Project under Nirbhaya fund, strengthening of Narcotic Enforcement wing, community policing and so on.

Rs 72.37 cr to fight extremism

Also, a sum of Rs 72.37 crore has been proposed for IG Intelligence to strengthen the organisation, control the left wing extremism, implement special infrastructure schemes in rural areas, rehabilitation of surrendered extremists, curbing extremists activities in the state and secret service.

The Finance Department proposed Rs 20 crore for Cyberabad Commissionerate for the construction of the offices for the DCPs and ACPs, develop technology backbone, CCTV surveillance and safe city project. An allocation of Rs 15.86 crore has been made to speed up the ongoing commssionerate construction building works, initiate new technology backbone support system, back citizen centric traffic management, CCTV surveillance, and utilise funds for strengthening the special units.

HYDERABAD: The Home Department has got an allocation of Rs 9,599 crore, which includes Rs 8,727 crore for establishment expenditure and Rs 871 crore for schemes, in the State Budget for 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Telangana State Assembly on Monday. Under the establishment head, the government proposed Rs 8.15 crore for Home Department, Rs 4789.30 crore for the Director General of Police, Rs 140.59 crore for the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Service. The government proposed Rs 68.28 crore for Printing and Stationery, Rs 168.51 crore for Director General of Disaster Response and Fire services, Rs 7.5 crore for Sainik Welfare, Rs 36.53 crore for Police Academy under the Establishment Expenditure. The State government also proposed under Establishment Expenditure Rs 1,516.75 crore to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Rs 392.17 crore to IG Intelligence, Rs 30.97 crore Civil Defence Organisation, Rs 7.63 crore to IGP Homeguards, Rs 177.81 crore to Director General Special Protection Force, Rs 156.61 crore to IG Greyhounds. The Government proposed Rs 617 crore to Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, Rs 51.65 crore to OCTOPUS, Rs 588.79 crore to Rachakonda Commissionerate. The total amount Rs 8,727.72 crore proposed to Home Department under regular expenditure purpose. Tech programmes Under the schemes head, the State Government allocated Rs 871.24 crore for new constructions and for the use of new technology. The Finance Department mentioned that Rs 474.85 crore was proposed for Director General of Police for several programmes including technology back-bone support, implementation of Crime and Criminal tracking system, state-wide CCTV coverage, and construction of women’s toilets in police stations, new building construction for Warangal commissionerate, District Police Complex, Traffic management, new police station and barracks construction in districts, police quarters constructions, bandobast arrangements for the national festival and special events. The Finance Department proposed Rs 18.13 crore to the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Service for construction of prison buildings, prison outlet visitors hall, and security enclosure under schemes expenditure allocations. It also proposed Rs 32.12 crore for the construction of new fire stations, machinery and equipment purchase under scheme expenditure for the year of 2023-24. Also there is an allocation of Rs 3.96 crore for Sainik Welfare to construct Sainik Bhavans in the state. The department proposed Rs 216.20 crore under scheme expenditure for Hyderabad City Police to construct new police station buildings, office quarters and barracks, develop Technology and IT backbone for fighting organised crime and criminal gangs, city-wide CCTV surveillance, Technology Fusion Centre, Safe City Project under Nirbhaya fund, strengthening of Narcotic Enforcement wing, community policing and so on. Rs 72.37 cr to fight extremism Also, a sum of Rs 72.37 crore has been proposed for IG Intelligence to strengthen the organisation, control the left wing extremism, implement special infrastructure schemes in rural areas, rehabilitation of surrendered extremists, curbing extremists activities in the state and secret service. The Finance Department proposed Rs 20 crore for Cyberabad Commissionerate for the construction of the offices for the DCPs and ACPs, develop technology backbone, CCTV surveillance and safe city project. An allocation of Rs 15.86 crore has been made to speed up the ongoing commssionerate construction building works, initiate new technology backbone support system, back citizen centric traffic management, CCTV surveillance, and utilise funds for strengthening the special units.