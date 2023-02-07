Next set of evolution 

Alka Elizabeth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based Kuchipudi dancer and choreographer Yamini Reddy is preparing to take the stage at Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Art Festival. Ahead of her performance, Yamini chats with CE and discusses the future of classical dance forms, and her unique contribution to the evolution of Kuchipudi, including its amalgamation with modern tech and social media reach

How do you envision the future of classical dance forms like Kuchipudi, both in terms of preservation and evolution?

Classical dance forms like Kuchipudi are continually evolving, as all forms of art do. However, it is important to ensure that this evolution takes place within the traditional framework of the art form, to preserve its authenticity. I aim to maintain the original grammar of the art form and pass it down to future generations as it were. While our sensitivities and the world around us are constantly changing, this may result in changes to the presentation and content of the art form, but not its authenticity.

How do you think technology and social media have impacted the promotion and growth of Kuchipudi?

There is no doubt that technology and social media have had a significant impact on Kuchipudi. Technology has advanced the presentation of Kuchipudi, with improved lighting and sound design. Social media has made it easier for performers to reach a larger audience, but it has also reduced people's attention span. It's important to ensure that the depth and meaning of the art form are not lost in the process.

Could you discuss any particularly unique or innovative elements you have included in your performance that showcase the evolution of Kuchipudi over the years?

As a contemporary performer, I always aim to engage the audience. To this end, I incorporate innovative methods into my performances while retaining the traditional elements of Kuchipudi. For example, I might use shadow work or present a short explanation in English before the performance begins. I also experiment with light and sound design.

Can you share your thoughts on the role of classical dance forms in shaping national identity and fostering cultural pride?

Classical dance forms play a crucial role in shaping national identity and fostering cultural pride. Dance is an integral part of our cultural identity, and when we interact with people from different cultural backgrounds, it is our unique cultural identity that sets us apart. Dance has always been a form of communication, and during times of transition or transformation, it has played a significant role in communicating change. Our classical dance forms connect us with our ancestors, ancient knowledge, and thought processes, which makes us unique. The study and science behind classical dance forms, such as Kuchipudi, sets us apart and imbues us with a sense of pride in our diverse Indian culture.

Can you tell us about your involvement in the Kala Ghoda Festival and what you have planned for the performance?

I have been invited to perform Kuchipudi at this year's Kala Ghoda Festival, with a performance themed around "Unnati." I plan to present a 45-minute performance showcasing the evolution of Kuchipudi over the years. I will begin with a traditional Kuchipudi performance, followed by a demonstration of the Raja Radha Reddy style of dance. I will also showcase a piece choreographed to Hindustani music, which is a departure from the traditional Carnatic music that Kuchipudi is performed. I will conclude with the famous plate dance.

