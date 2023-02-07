When voice becomes an instrument

Ramya vennapusala and kishore Guguloth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The weekend just gone saw a concert of exceptional calibre take place, as the Zen Bowls hosted an event titled: 'Khana and Kala'. The music was a fusion of jazz, western classical, and Indian classical, interwoven by Alexandre, of French background, and Sukanta Bose.

Although much of the audience was unfamiliar with the nuances of "azarak", Alexandre Jurian's music enthralled them with each note and rhythm weaved together to create a tapestry of sound. The added touch of the tabla, with its lively melody, only served to heighten the enjoyment of the performance, as the crowd fully immersed themselves in the experience.

"The Esraj is a 300-year-old musical instrument that is steeped in the rich tradition of classical Indian music. Its strings, crafted from gut or steel, are stretched taut across a resonant wooden chamber. When the strings are struck or plucked, they unleash a flurry of vibrations that become a symphony of sound," said Alexandre. He added, "When combined with nuances of 'azarak' it can transport anyone into a new world of music."

At the close of the concert, Sukanta Bose took to the stage to explain that "azarak" is not a language as such, but rather a sound that only the music itself can truly comprehend. Ustad Md Nawmuddin Quadri renowned tabla artiste said, "What Sukanta Bose sang is very different from normal singing or traditional singing because there is no language; she simultaneously sings with the tune, which is truly appreciable."

The collaboration between Alexandre Jurian and Sukanta Bose was described by Nawmuddin as the best he has ever experienced as an artiste, he said. "The two, one from a French background, and the other from India brought together their diverse musical histories to create a fusion of world music, encompassing jazz, western classical, and Indian classical." As Sukanta herself put it, "The mix of imaginary language and Esraj somewhere presents cultural diversity in the world of music and it's strange, but familiar."

The combination of the Esraj, tabla and "azarak" created a soundscape that was both familiar and exotic, capturing the essence of the East while also appealing to a wider audience. "We came to Hyderabad before the pandemic, and people liked it. We will surely return," said Sukanta as she concluded.

