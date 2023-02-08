An antidote to self-care mania

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Self-care has become a buzzword in recent years, with countless social media posts extolling its benefits, but is this harmless obsession doing more harm than good? CE speaks to experts to discuss more the obsession with the self-care movement, which is becoming more of a problem than a solution

In an age where burnout and stress are at an all-time high, it's understandable that we would resort to self-care as a way to mitigate these problems. The self-care industry is teeming in Hyderabad with everything from bath bombs to meditation apps marketed as ways to ‘treat’ oneself — wellness retreats, vacations, and health coaches and therapists offering self-care services.

But are these products and services helping us in a meaningful way? Or are they just exploiting our insecurities and vulnerabilities for profit? According to Dr Venkat Subbbaiah, a clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) Erragadda, “Excessive self-care can lead to anxiety.” He goes on to explain, “Self-care is good until it makes one relieve stress and burnout and is not interfering with their balance of life. But when one comes across symptoms of perfectionism (I have to take care of myself with bubble bath and with this particular soap for this span of time) and self-criticism (I am not good enough, I need to take more care of whatever), it leads to a problem.”

Furthermore, self-care can also become a form of escapism. “Some get obsessed with self-care and land into a vicious cycle, where they rely on self-care to cope with their problems, but never actually address the underlying issues,” said Dr Venkat Subbbaiah.

He added, “After all, taking responsibility for oneself is also a form of self-care.” Just as with anything else, it's important to find a balance and not become overly obsessed with self-care to the point where it's doing more harm than good. Psychologist Diana Monteiro says, "Sometimes, we give our bodies the bare minimum care, which is equivalent to giving a car gas.

While waxing, cleaning and polishing a car constitute selfcare and maintenance, which constitute care. To start, we must determine what we need. Self-care is crucial if you feel like you're not handling things well." "You must take care of yourself if you work in a profession where you work a lot. It's something you have to make time for. It's a responsibility and a choice to take care of yourself because if you don't the consequences are only bad for you. You can manage your life more effectively if you are organised and responsible," said she.

HERE'S A LIST OF A FEW HEALTHY TIPS FOR SELF-CARE WHICH CAN BE PRACTISED WITHOUT SHELLING OUT MONEY OR BECOMING OBSESSIVE:

Give priority to sleep: good sleep keeps your immune system functioning optimally.

Take a forest bath: The Japanese practice of 'Shinrin-yoku' simply involves walking in a forest and taking deep breaths, which can reduce stress and boost mood.

Detox from the internet: Disconnect from the internet and switch off all your devices. This can help improve your selfcare by allowing you to spend more time on hobbies, with friends, and family.

Build a support network: Create a support system around you. Consider who you would call without hesitation in times of crisis - these are likely to be your closest allies.

Make water your ally: Water can help you relax in many ways. Drinking water can calm the nervous system, while a bath or washing your face can refresh you but don't over engage in the quality of soaps.

Keep a journal: Writing down your thoughts can help to slow down racing thoughts and build selfresilience by providing an outlet for venting and processing thoughts, bringing clarity to the mind.

