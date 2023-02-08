Double-decker buses make a comeback in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Formula E event less than a week away, double-decker bus services were launched in the city on Tuesday. Three air-conditioned electric buses were flagged off by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the HGCL office in Nanakramguda.

They will initially ply around the race track covering Tank Bund, NTR Marg, PVNR Marg, Paradise Circle, Rani Gunj, Nizam College and Basheerbagh. After February 11, these e-buses will be operated on the city heritage circuit. The buses have been painted blue for the Formula E event and the colour will be changed to red after it concludes. One of the three buses is an open-top one.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar were also present. Double-decker buses have a historical connection with Hyderabad as they were first launched by the Nizam and ran on city roads till 2003. Following a request from a citizen on Twitter, Rama Rao instructed Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials to explore the possibility of bringing back double-decker buses.

As per instructions, HMDA placed an order for six electric double-decker buses. The HMDA plans to increase the fleet to 20 buses. The price of each bus is `2.16 crore and comes with an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of seven years.

These buses are ideal for urban commuting, as they occupy less carriageway, terminal and depot floor space per seated passenger, HMDA officials said. This move will enhance the initiatives of the State Government on net zero emissions, green mobility and environment-friendly public transport in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, officials added.

These buses act as tourism hop-on and hop-off for public use and will be run between fixed destinations. Each bus has a seating capacity of 66 passengers. These buses are completely electric with a range of 150 km on a single charge and can be fully charged in 2-2.5 hours.

HYDERABAD: With the Formula E event less than a week away, double-decker bus services were launched in the city on Tuesday. Three air-conditioned electric buses were flagged off by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the HGCL office in Nanakramguda. They will initially ply around the race track covering Tank Bund, NTR Marg, PVNR Marg, Paradise Circle, Rani Gunj, Nizam College and Basheerbagh. After February 11, these e-buses will be operated on the city heritage circuit. The buses have been painted blue for the Formula E event and the colour will be changed to red after it concludes. One of the three buses is an open-top one. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar were also present. Double-decker buses have a historical connection with Hyderabad as they were first launched by the Nizam and ran on city roads till 2003. Following a request from a citizen on Twitter, Rama Rao instructed Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials to explore the possibility of bringing back double-decker buses. As per instructions, HMDA placed an order for six electric double-decker buses. The HMDA plans to increase the fleet to 20 buses. The price of each bus is `2.16 crore and comes with an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of seven years. These buses are ideal for urban commuting, as they occupy less carriageway, terminal and depot floor space per seated passenger, HMDA officials said. This move will enhance the initiatives of the State Government on net zero emissions, green mobility and environment-friendly public transport in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, officials added. These buses act as tourism hop-on and hop-off for public use and will be run between fixed destinations. Each bus has a seating capacity of 66 passengers. These buses are completely electric with a range of 150 km on a single charge and can be fully charged in 2-2.5 hours.