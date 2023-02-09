Caffeinated Art

Shruthi Sachi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ah, coffee - the beloved brew of many a caffeine addict. But did you know that it can also be used as a medium for painting? Yes, you heard it right - coffee painting is a unique and captivating art form that's been growing in popularity

Self-taught artist Trishna Patnaik is a fan of trying new things and thinks that anyone with a desire to paint can paint. She recently held an online coffee painting workshop at Simsum Arts in Hyderabad, where she taught participants how to use coffee to create masterpieces.

"Coffee painting is such a unique and fascinating art form it's amazing to see how a simple mixture of coffee and water can be transformed into beautiful paintings with various shades and textures," said she as she was painting each petal captured with delicate precision, imbued with the depth and warmth of coffee tones.

Trishna Patnaik

The hues of the coffee paint vary from deep brown to golden beige, creating a sense of depth and dimension in the painting. The intricate details of the flower are brought to the fore, as Trishna expertly blends and layers the coffee paint to achieve a lifelike quality.

She continued, "Coffee painting is not just a medium, it's a lifestyle. It brings people together and creates a positive energy in the room — which when turned into art, is a form of self-expression, and it has a therapeutic effect on the mind and body. When you paint with coffee, you can forget your worries and immerse yourself in the creative process." She added, "I love conducting painting workshops because it's a great way to bring people together and share my passion for art. I believe that everyone has the potential to create something beautiful, and coffee painting is a great way to explore that potential."

Trishna explains that coffee paint is made by mixing coffee, either ground finely or in powder form, with water to achieve the right consistency. The resulting paint can then be used to create a range of shades and textures, from monochrome paintings with a sepia tone to more contemporary works.

Trishna, who has been practising art for 14 years, says that coffee painting is a versatile medium that can be used for a variety of styles. She also highlights the therapeutic benefits of art and conducts one-on-one painting sessions as an art therapist in Mumbai, but conducts workshops all over. Hyderabad remains her favourite though. When asked about her journey as an artist, Trishna says, "It's a road less travelled but a journey that I look forward to every day."

