Taste of home

Alka Elizabeth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian culinary treasures showcase eight home cooks from eight different regions cooking authentic Indian dishes. The event, which runs from 7th to 16th Feb 2023, highlights the diversity and uniqueness of homemade Indian meals, CE walks into the competition and finds itself devouring the treats and chatting with home chefs

Sheraton Hyderabad's Indian Culinary Treasures showcase eight home cooks from eight different regions cooking authentic Indian dishes. The event, which runs from 7th to 16th Feb 2023, highlights the diversity and uniqueness of homemade Indian meals. The home cooks came from different walks of life such as corporate jobs, homemaking, and cafe or home kitchen ownership, but none of them are professionals.

"I'm just a mother who runs a home kitchen, but every time I saw a smile on someone who ate my food made me passionate about cooking," says Sravani, who proudly served Uthappam from the land of Krishnarayalu, Rayalaseema. "I am a hotel management student but never got the opportunity to work in a hotel, but now it's like a dream," says Karamjit Kaur Chaddha, who was born and brought up in Hyderabad but serves Punjabi dishes in the event as a homage to her roots.

The love, excitement, happiness, pride, and even nervousness filled the atmosphere, along with the familiar aromas of a home kitchen. "It was very difficult for me to judge these contestants because I can't judge mothers," said Chef Mahesh Padala, a MasterChef Telugu judge and leader of the Indian Culinary Treasure at Sheraton Hotel. "We have only asked them one thing, to cook what they cook in their houses," he adds. There are no fusions or westernised Indian dishes on the counter, only the pure bliss of authentic homemade Indian food.

"Today I have made Dum ka Keema, Kaju rice and a dish that sounds very funny called Diwani Handi. The latter's origin story is quite interesting as the person who made it first took whatever they had in their house and put it in a pot and cooked it," says Sameera, represent ing Hyderabad. As the aroma of the diverse cuisines enthrals the guests, there was visible confusion about which counter to choose, but ultimately ending up tasting everything.

"I know to cook butter chicken well but not the way a mother cooks," says Chef Mahesh. "While coming up with the name Indian Culinary Treasures, I thought what is a treasure? In here, a treasure is the power of Indian cooking and the emotions they carry," he added. Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel is trying to bring Indian home food to the tables, garnished with love, embellished in all its nuances, and embracing diversity. The eight home cooks have delved into the world of professional cooking with their priced personal recipes and expert guidance. "By bringing homely meals to the hotel platter, we uphold the message of health, comfort, and sustainability," concludes Sanjay Rawat.

HYDERABAD: Indian culinary treasures showcase eight home cooks from eight different regions cooking authentic Indian dishes. The event, which runs from 7th to 16th Feb 2023, highlights the diversity and uniqueness of homemade Indian meals, CE walks into the competition and finds itself devouring the treats and chatting with home chefs Sheraton Hyderabad's Indian Culinary Treasures showcase eight home cooks from eight different regions cooking authentic Indian dishes. The event, which runs from 7th to 16th Feb 2023, highlights the diversity and uniqueness of homemade Indian meals. The home cooks came from different walks of life such as corporate jobs, homemaking, and cafe or home kitchen ownership, but none of them are professionals. "I'm just a mother who runs a home kitchen, but every time I saw a smile on someone who ate my food made me passionate about cooking," says Sravani, who proudly served Uthappam from the land of Krishnarayalu, Rayalaseema. "I am a hotel management student but never got the opportunity to work in a hotel, but now it's like a dream," says Karamjit Kaur Chaddha, who was born and brought up in Hyderabad but serves Punjabi dishes in the event as a homage to her roots. The love, excitement, happiness, pride, and even nervousness filled the atmosphere, along with the familiar aromas of a home kitchen. "It was very difficult for me to judge these contestants because I can't judge mothers," said Chef Mahesh Padala, a MasterChef Telugu judge and leader of the Indian Culinary Treasure at Sheraton Hotel. "We have only asked them one thing, to cook what they cook in their houses," he adds. There are no fusions or westernised Indian dishes on the counter, only the pure bliss of authentic homemade Indian food. "Today I have made Dum ka Keema, Kaju rice and a dish that sounds very funny called Diwani Handi. The latter's origin story is quite interesting as the person who made it first took whatever they had in their house and put it in a pot and cooked it," says Sameera, represent ing Hyderabad. As the aroma of the diverse cuisines enthrals the guests, there was visible confusion about which counter to choose, but ultimately ending up tasting everything. "I know to cook butter chicken well but not the way a mother cooks," says Chef Mahesh. "While coming up with the name Indian Culinary Treasures, I thought what is a treasure? In here, a treasure is the power of Indian cooking and the emotions they carry," he added. Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel is trying to bring Indian home food to the tables, garnished with love, embellished in all its nuances, and embracing diversity. The eight home cooks have delved into the world of professional cooking with their priced personal recipes and expert guidance. "By bringing homely meals to the hotel platter, we uphold the message of health, comfort, and sustainability," concludes Sanjay Rawat.