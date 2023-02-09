Turn your petrol guzzler into EV

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How can EVs be more ecofriendly? Nobody but HAWK EV — one of the 40 startups exhibiting their work at the 17th edition of the EV expo at Hitex has a solution! They are converting diesel and petrol cars into EVs and are eyeing to convert RTC buses in Telangana

Converting a petrol/diesel vehicle into an electric one is a complex and meticulous process, involving much more than simply installing an electric motor and battery. Each type of car, van or bus requires a unique and intricate solution. But, HAWK EV, which has come to Hyderabad, just knows how. “We are for people who cherish their vehicles and wish to keep driving them in an eco-friendly manner.

It’s about extending their lifespan and reducing environmental impact, caused by making new cars,” Ashish Chandra, one of the directors of HAWK EV and exhibitor at the 17th edition of the EV expo at Hitex. As per the new vehicle scrappage policy 2021 announced, private cars that are older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years will be deregistered. The vehicles that pass the test can be re-registered. But those vehicles failing the test need to be scrapped.

“By EV retrofitting these vehicles, their life span can be expanded further and we are the only ones in India doing this. Since 2021, when we pioneered this service, we have retrofitted over 350 vehicles. Most of these vehicles are defence vehicles, Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Vehicles. We are also in talks with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation to retrofit their buses,” Ashish Chandra added.

“The average cost of retrofitting old vehicles to EVs is likely to be in the range of Rs 5 to 7 lakhs for 4-wheelers also depending on condition,” Ashish Chandra companion and co-director Serish said. “While the average cost of an electric four-wheeler is about Rs 15 lakh. Retrofitting an existing old vehicle costs below 7 to 8 lakh depending on the vehicle and the model.

Any high-end cars also can be retrofitted, and so can vintage cars. The response for the local market is very good and we are very confident of doing good business,” Ashish Chandra further said. There is a bright future for retrofitting. All school buses, University buses can go for retrofitting — we are also in talks with the Mallareddy Group of Institutions in Telangana to retrofit all their vehicles, Sirish and Ashish share das they concluded.

