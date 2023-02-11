Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnesses 4,872 new home bookings in January

There has been a 35% YoY decrease in the number of home sales registrations and a 26% YoY decline in the collections from these registrations in the month of January.

Published: 11th February 2023 09:51 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In January 2023, Hyderabad saw the registration of 4,872 residential properties valued at a total of Rs 2,422 crore. There has been a 35% YoY decrease in the number of home sales registrations and a 26% YoY decline in the collections from these registrations in the month of January.

According to Knight Frank, a property consultant firm, the Hyderabad residential property market has shown irregular trends and reduced activity in the past due to two main factors: buyer behaviour, which is unpredictable due to the price sensitivity of the market, and the months coinciding with key events such as salary revisions and festive seasons that bring rebates.

Samson Arthur, Senior Branch Director at Knight Frank India, said, “Despite the pressure from rising interest rates, Hyderabad’s residential market has huge potential throughout the year.”

