Fleeing murder suspect held at Lingampally station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Miyapur police have apprehended a murder suspect, Lalu Prasad Yadav, at Lingampally Railway Station while he was attempting to flee. According to the police, Lalu Prasad was addicted to alcohol and various vices, which he indulged in through his friends.

Three years ago, he got into a disagreement with his two sisters over money for alcohol consumption and was subsequently thrown out of his house. He then took to living on the streets and survived by scavenging. He became friends with Errolla Praveen and the two would often drink together.

The police stated that the deceased, Praveen, owed Lalu Prasad a small loan of Rs 2,000. When Lalu Prasad asked for the loan to be repaid, Praveen used foul language and refused to repay the debt. On February 8, during a drinking session, the issue of the loan came up again and in a fit of anger, Lalu Prasad allegedly used a beer bottle to slit Praveen’s throat before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered with the Miyapur police and teams were formed to apprehend Lalu Prasad, who was eventually caught at the railway station.

