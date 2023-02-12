Home Cities Hyderabad

Fleeing murder suspect held at Lingampally station

The police stated that the deceased, Praveen, owed Lalu Prasad a small loan of Rs 2,000.

Published: 12th February 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Miyapur police have apprehended a murder suspect, Lalu Prasad Yadav, at Lingampally Railway Station while he was attempting to flee. According to the police, Lalu Prasad was addicted to alcohol and various vices, which he indulged in through his friends.

Three years ago, he got into a disagreement with his two sisters over money for alcohol consumption and was subsequently thrown out of his house. He then took to living on the streets and survived by scavenging. He became friends with Errolla Praveen and the two would often drink together.

The police stated that the deceased, Praveen, owed Lalu Prasad a small loan of Rs 2,000. When Lalu Prasad asked for the loan to be repaid, Praveen used foul language and refused to repay the debt. On February 8, during a drinking session, the issue of the loan came up again and in a fit of anger, Lalu Prasad allegedly used a beer bottle to slit Praveen’s throat before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered with the Miyapur police and teams were formed to apprehend Lalu Prasad, who was eventually caught at the railway station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder murder suspect
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp