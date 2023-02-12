Priest accused of sexual assault on several women on the run in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A priest from Jagadgirigutta, Velpuri Ramu, is on the run while his sister, Vijayalaxmi, has been apprehended for allegedly assisting him in assaulting women who visited the temple, and attempting to acquire their property. Ramu, who was a priest at the Hanuman Temple in the Jagadgirigutta police station limits, is accused of sexually exploiting women who came to the temple. He allegedly maintained relationships with these women in order to manipulate them and gain control over their property. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC , including Sections 417, 354A, 354C, 506, 376(2)(N), 384, and 109, along with Sections 66E and 67A.Vijayalaxmi has been apprehended by the police and the investigation is ongoing. The police believe that her cooperation may lead to the arrest of her brother.