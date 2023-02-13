Mob attacks youth at Punjagutta Central Mall in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a group of 16 people attacked a 20-year-old at Punjagutta Central Mall on Saturday night. However, they flood the scene when police arrived after being informed by the onlookers.According to police, complainant I Jayaram received a call from D Sri Ram, asking him to meet the latter. As the duo had quarrelled in the past, Jayaram was scared to meet Sri Ram alone. When he reached Punjagutta with two friends, Sri Ram along with 15 others intercepted his vehicle and started punching him on his face and chest. While the group was trying to forcefully take away Jayaram in a car, police arrived on the scene.

