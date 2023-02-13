Nellore baba held for cheating Hyderabad woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A baba from AS Pet of Nellore district, who took a woman from Langer Houz for a ride after promising to marry her and cure her of her chronic disease, was arrested by the city police on Sunday.The parents of the woman, who has been suffering from a disease, approached Hafiz Pasha, who lives with his family near the dargah. He told them that the woman was possessed and her condition was serious. He even frightened them with prediction that she would die soon. He convinced them that she would be cured of the disease if she married him.

The parents of the woman who has been ill for over three years, agreed to the proposal and made arrangements for the wedding at a function hall at Toli Chowki on Friday.But the baba did not turn for the marriage and the woman’s relatives who grew suspicious found during enquiries that he cheated several women earlier.The police took Hafiz Pasha into custody following a complaint from the parents of the woman.

